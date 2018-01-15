EcoWipes invests in innovative and sustainable technology from Trützschler and Voith

EcoWipes is a young, innovative company that has become a leading manufacturer and converter of private label products for the hydro-entangled nonwoven segment. The firm, which is located to the north of Warsaw, was established in 2009 and has now already ordered its third nonwovens production line.

EcoWipes has a strong focus on innovation and sustainability and intensively monitors local and global market trends. In view of the rising consumer interest in biodegradable materials, EcoWipes opt for partners Trützschler Nonwovens and Voith to supply the new production line. The progressive and sustainable WLS (wet-laid spunlacing) concept developed by the two companies for manufacturing wet-laid hydroentangled nonwovens is a perfect fit for the EcoWipes product range. It is ideally suited for producing flushable wipes but also recyclable and biodegradable products. These materials meet consumer preferences for greater sustainability at the end of the product cycle.

The sale of this fifth WLS facility is testimony to the successful collaboration between Trützschler Nonwovens and Voith as established technology leaders in the wet-laid hydroentangled nonwoven segment.

The new production line at EcoWipes is a flexible wet-dry nonwoven facility. Voith is supplying the HydroFormer, one of the main components of the new line. The HydroFormer concept builds on Voith’s long experience in the paper and pulp industry. With HydroFormer technology the suspension is highly diluted, so nonwovens can be produced entirely from cellulose, a renewable and cost-effective raw material.

Trützschler Nonwovens is not just responsible for the hydroentangling, drying and reeling up, but will also supply its latest high-speed card. This flexible configuration enables EcoWipes to produce a broad product range of wet-laid/spunlaced or carded/spunlaced nonwovens.

With a workforce of around 3,000, Trützschler is one of the leading manufacturers of textile machines in the world. It specializes in machines, equipment and accessories for spinning preparation, the nonwovens and man-made fiber industries. The more than 125-year-old company has its headquarters in Mönchengladbach, Germany, as well as other facilities in Germany, India, China, Brazil, the USA and Switzerland.

Trützschler Nonwovens is a division of Trützschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers and resulted from the acquisition and amalgamation of the long-established companies Fleissner, Erko/Hergeth and Bastian. It offers solutions for the entire nonwoven process chain, from fiber preparation, web formation, bonding and finishing to reeling up. The man-made fibers division (filament) provides solutions for the extrusion and spinning of carpet and technical yarns.

Voith Paper is a Group Division of Voith and the leading partner and pioneer in the paper industry. Through constant innovations, Voith Paper is optimizing the paper manufacturing process, focusing on developing resource-conserving products to reduce the use of energy, water and fibers. Furthermore, Voith Paper offers a broad service portfolio for all sections of the paper manufacturing process.

Voith sets standards in the energy, oil & gas, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive markets. Founded in 1867, Voith today has more than 39,000 employees and earns 5.3 billion euros in sales. It has locations in over 50 countries in all regions of the world and is one of the largest family-owned companies in Europe.

