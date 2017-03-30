EDANA announces the nominees for INDEX 17 awards

INDEX™17, the largest global meeting place between the players in the nonwovens supply chain and their customers, will again showcase the INDEX™ 17 Awards for “Excellence in the nonwovens and related industries”. The Awards ceremony will take place on the EDANA stand at 10 am on Tuesday 4th April, the opening day of the exhibition. EDANA’s INDEX™17 Awards are the highest accolade for excellence in the industry, highlighting creativity and innovations from businesses of all sizes, and from all parts of the nonwovens supply chain.

The award jury consists of a former senior nonwovens entrepreneur and manager, a representative of the nonwovens industry trade press, an international independent consultant and two top academic nonwovens R&D experts. For the companies who want to take part in the awards can submit only one product or process application per category, and products must have been commercially available as from 31st January 2017. The submitted products or campaigns must be new and not launched commercially before April 2014. The official press release has also presented the list of nominees in different sectors of non-woven textile market.

The winner of the award will be presented with their specially commissioned bronze sculpture and a diploma at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, 4th April at 10.00 am. The award ceremony will be attended by the event attendees, and the media.