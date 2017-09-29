Edana debates on nonwoven waste management

The European Disposables & Nonwovens Association (Edana) based in Belgium, has discussed the need for management of waste in nonwovens and its related industry at a workshop. The objective of the workshop was to develop a strong network and relationship with relevant stakeholders directly or indirectly involved in waste management in South Africa. This workshop was a follow-up to a first meeting with South Africa’s department of environmental affairs in May 2016, prompted by growing concerns related to littering and the rising volume of waste from absorbent hygiene products.

The focus of the workshop was on the solutions for management of waste from absorbent hygiene products to address collection and disposal gaps and raise consumer awareness. Product manufacturers, government agencies, provinces, municipalities, waste management companies and environmental civil society groups participated in the workshop. The roundtable enabled stakeholders to understand each other’s concerns and expectations and was an effective platform for constructive discussions.

EDANA is an international association for the nonwovens and related industries. The association has served its members for more than 40 years. The committees, programs and events are designed to bring the industry together and EDANA is helping its members design their future. The association aims to provide best in class value to its members and promote industry competitiveness through innovation and social, environmental and economic sustainability. It is also focused to create positive awareness of and trust in the industry and its products and services and promotes free and fair trade in favor of the consumer and members through shaping of the regulatory and market environments.