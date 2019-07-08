EDANA: Michael Staal Axelsen nominated as board chair amid renewed strategic ambition

EDANA, the leading global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, has elected new Governors and a new team of Officers for 2019 – 2020. Mikael Staal Axelsen (Fibertex) accepted the nomination of Chairman and will be supported in the role by Vice-Chairs Omar Hoek (Ahlstrom-Munksjö, France) and David Lamb (Nonwovenn Ltd, UK). Paul Eevers’ (Unilever) position as Treasurer was also renewed. Announced at EDANA’s recent Annual Strategic Review and AGM in Vienna, the newly elected Board began their term on July 1st.

In addition to his long-standing support of the association as a board member, Mikael is a vocal participant in many of EDANA’s working groups, ever ready to facilitate constructive debate and garner support for EDANA’s growing range of initiatives. “This nomination is naturally an honour, but I take the true pleasure in collaborating with our members in their extensive and growing commitment to the evolution of our network” said Mr. Staal Axelsen. “At a time of rapid change and increased scrutiny on many fronts, it’s very encouraging to see such tangible momentum. My ongoing focus will be to ensure that these new frontiers are successfully crossed and that we maintain our strategic interests of stakeholder engagement, global outreach and sustainable growth.”

The following Governors were elected as new Board members:

– Mr Michael Baumgartner, Managing Vice President Eurasia, Fitesa, DE.

– Mrs Christian Hassmann, Director of Global Filtration and Separation, Johns Manville, DE.

– Mr Petri Helsky, President & CEO, Suominen, Finland.

– Mrs Christine Lemoine, Tyvek® Global Technology Manager, DuPont, Luxembourg.

– Mr John McNabb, Chief Technology Officer, Freudenberg Performance Materials, DE.

– Mrs Elizabeth Metz, Vice President of Global Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark, USA.

– Mrs Kristin Olofsson, Innovation, Sustainability & CSR Director, Trioplast Group, Sweden.

– Mr Mark Thornton, Global Director of Materials, Procter & Gamble, DE.

The team of Officers is reinforced by Executive Governors, co-opted by the Board: Mrs Patricia Featherstone, Director Marketing & Communications, RKW Hygiene & Industrial Division, Belgium (also Chair of the Nominating Committee), Åsa Johansson, Global Material Development Director for Personal Care, Essity, Sweden and Krzysztof Malowaniec, Senior Vice President, Paul Hartmann, DE.