EFI will be focusing sustainability and green solutions at ITMA

At FESPA Global Print Expo held on May 14-17, 2019 in Munich, Germany, the main products demonstrated by EFI Reggiani includes the FabriVU 340i. Mr Micheal Wozny, EFI Senior Product Manager, elaborating the success if the FabriVU series said, “It is built on our FabriVU product series, where we have got more than 200 installations worldwide. This particular configuration enables us to print and then sublimate in line. This is so that if our customers want to have finished products coming off the press, they will purchase this type of configuration. It is based on ultra-successful FabriVU series. In addition to that, our Roll-to-Roll device –UV based and LED that has got a high stretch UV inks which allows some of our customers to get started in the soft signage market with a UV based product.”

Commenting on the overall visitor response at Fespa 2019, he further added that the response has been very good. There is always a crowd around the machine. We are getting very good leads which are exceeding our lead total in 2 days that we thought we will get in 4 days. The machine on booth has been sold and 5-6 more orders have also been taken from other customers till.

Talking to TEXtalks Mr Wozny shed some light on the new technological developments at ITMA Barcelona, “We are going to continue to evolve our product offerings by having faster and higher quality printers at a more aggressive price point.”

Furthermore, Ms Joanna Kruszewski, EFI Regional Corporate Communications & PR Manager highlighted, “We will have a new machine on ITMA. It is going to be a very big booth. The Reggiani BOLT is also going to be demonstrated there. So, those who were not able to make it to the open house in Italy last November, will now be able to see the action printing line. I believe the Mizera 04.12 will also be there. So, there is going to be a lot of new technologies and big reveals of the new printer.”

Mr Wozny said that the future of signage and graphics printing is exciting. It is growing more than double. Some of the latest feedback from analysts is that its growing more today than it was 2 or 3 years ago. Talking about the acquisition he said, “BDR is one of the leading providers of reactive technology in the world. So we have been able to reach an agreement to bring them to the EFI Inkjet Family. At this point, we are at the stage where we are starting to see what type of leverage in terms of technologies between the different groups are and as a result of this acquisition you will see some major announcements right around or at ITMA 2019.”

Commenting on customer demand for the current market Ms Joanna added, “We have a lot of focus on sustainability and green solutions. It holds great significance to us. A lot of technology has been developed that offers green solutions to the customer for being more sustainable which is an important aspect for their business as well.”