Embroline influences Texprocess

Texprocess, recently held in Frankfurt Germany saw a tremendous interest in the latest textile technology developed by Coloreel of Sweden. The latest development suggests an entirely new approach to highly-integrated and extremely efficient textile manufacturing.

The newly introduced system enables a high-quality instant digital coloring of textile thread while the thread is being used in textile production. Embroline is the first technology based product launched at the occasion; it is a thread coloring attachment that can be used with any existing embroidery machine. It provides the complete freedom to create unique embroideries without any limitations in the use of colors. Color changes on the thread can be made rapidly from one solid color to another, millimeter by millimeter, or gradually, to make smooth transitions or any coloring effects possible.

The technology is responsible for rapidly applying and printing with a special dyestuff, fixing with heat, washing, drying, lubricating and feeding the viscose thread to the embroidery machine. The Coloreel technology received the 2017 Texprocess Innovation Award for outstanding new technology. “We sought out innovations that are pioneering for the whole sector,” said Jürgen Brecht, chairman of the international expert jury. “Coloreel’s technology is a completely new approach for the embroidery industry. It is a very good idea, a very good application and I think it will have a great future” said Dirk Wiese, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.