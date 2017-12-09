Enhanced sustainable Denim by Lindex

Lindex has launched even more sustainable denim that is claimed to utilize lesser water and is made from sustainable materials such as post-consumer recycled cotton and recycled polyester. Usually, a pair of denim jeans requires 50-70 litres when washed in a conventional way, but the newly launched Even Better Denim Styles uses only 2 litres of water for the washing process.

The style for this denim is dyed in the cleanest indigo dye available in the market which is a good choice for the environment and the people who work in the production. It has more sustainable trims such as buttons, zippers and pocket bags. With new innovative technology, Lindex has used air and laser to achieve the results.

“We are on a denim journey where we explore how we can offer our customers amazing denim with the least environmental impact possible. We are very excited to launch these new Even Better Denim styles, where we through collaboration and new technology have reached a new milestone,” says Anna-Karin Dahlberg, sustainability manager at Lindex. Lindex has developed new Even Better Denim styles in collaboration with Spanish denim consultants Jeanologia. Recently, Jeanologia also collaborated with designers at VF (Lee’s parent company) to produce Body Optix collection with laser technology.

In 2014, Lindex began its denim journey towards producing denim in a more sustainable way. Significant progress was made and today 100 per cent of Lindex denim assortment is Better Denim, made from more sustainable materials and with more sustainable washing processes. Lindex continuously works with small collections of Even Better Denim styles to develop its more sustainable denim assortment even further by seeking innovations and exploring new solutions.