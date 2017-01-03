Abdul Muhith- The finance minister of Bangladesh guaranteed the garment exporters with the review of the placed demands, on behalf of the government. Recently the demand is placed by the local experts for additional 5% incentives by relaxing the existing conditions. According to the conditions, any export unit that qualified to receive this additional incentive will be eligible to deal with export of worth 3.5 million USD and more, on annual basis.

Followed by this assurance of the minister of finance, the exporter of readymade garments are more likely to get about 10% of cash incentives instead of the current amount of 5%.

This demand was earlier placed by the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). At the time the assurance was given to the representatives from two trade bodies.

In addition to the given information, the minister also gave a response to other demand of charging flat energy rates instead of the higher rates in the season, until the enhancement of the power situations.