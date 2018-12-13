Epson and For.Tex. launch the Genesta fluorescent inks

Pioneer of digital textile printing technology, Epson and its subsidiary For.Tex, leader in the production of dyes, thickeners and textile pre/post-treatment products, announce the availability of the Genesta Fluorescent Flavin and Genesta Fluorescent Pink colors.

Available in quantities of three and ten liters, these two additions which increase to thirteen the total number of colors available in the Genesta acid inks range. Particularly sought after in the swimwear and sports clothing sector, the fluorescent hues are specifically produced for printing on polyamide fabrics.

Mr Pietro Roncoroni, Chairman of For.Tex said, “The availability of these new inks allows printers to meet their customers’ needs, who will be able to expand their offering for other market sectors. In addition to their traditional fields of application, the women clothing industry also shows an interest in these fluorescent effects. Digital textile printing is making huge progress and the availability of these new inks brings an essential addition to the fields of application”.

Mr Mauro Livio, owner of Lico Print, a printing company based in como and one of Epson customers who are already using the new fluorescent colors, said: “Our products are mainly used in the beachwear and stretch sports fabric markets, which typically require bright and fluorescent colors. Since the introduction of the Genesta fluorescent inks, which we have enthusiastically been using since this spring, we are now able to meet all the requirements of our customers and have since received several orders, now under production”.

Developed by For.Tex. in cooperation with Epson, the Genesta inks meet the highest quality standards in terms of production reliability and color fastness of prints on all fibers. The range, which includes acid, reactive, disperse, pigment and sublimation inks, covers a wide and perfectly balanced color space. Entirely degassed to ensure the highest printing performance, they allow reducing the cleaning cycles of the heads, thus significantly reducing consumption. The inks are contained in 1, 3 and 10 liter, completely exhaustible cartridges made of thermally-welded multi-layer aluminum; they ensure total reliability, reduce waste and are produced to the highest standards: each cartridge has a unique chip, provided to prevent the accidental loading of the wrong ink.

