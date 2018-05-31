Karl Mayer launches HKS 3-M: World’s widest tricot machine with a working width of 280″

The HKS 3-M is the widest tricot machine working with a width of 280″, delivering greater productivity and flexibility and is available on the global market.
HKS 3-M increases flexibility by producing processed fabrics on one machine instead of two. The simultaneous production of webs can also be increased by a factor of one, i.e. two webs can be produced on a 186″-wide machine compared to three webs on a 280″-wide machine, and three webs can be produced on a 218″-wide machine as opposed to four on the new machine. This new machine uses batching unit no. 51A which winds the fabric on friction rollers that are driven by the fabric take up unit.
HKS 3-M high-speed tricot machine operates with a 3 x 32″ beam mounting arrangement as standard. A mounting configuration with a diameter of 40″ for beam position GB 1, and 32″ each for beam positions GB 2 and GB 3, is available as an option. Just like the machines having a smaller working width, the HKS 3-M, 280″, is available in the gauges of E 28 and E 32. It can be equipped with the new KAMCOS® 2 efficient computer platform, the LEO® Low Energy Option for energy-efficient running, and a camera monitoring system above or below the web. A face plate under the textile web for monitoring transparent fabrics is also available as an option. The knitting motions and elements are the same as on the existing machines. This machine delivers the dependable quality typical of all KARL MAYER’s machines. It can be supervised easily and operates steadily and reliably with low maintenance requirements. It is also extremely efficient. The HKS 3-M, 280″, operates at a maximum speed of 2,200 min-1.
The developers and engineers are currently working on modifications of a three bar, high speed tricot machine with a width of 238″.