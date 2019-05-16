Epson to expand product line-up at Fespa 2019

Expect some new products on the Epson stand at FESPA 2019 in Munich in May. Epson will reveal more details ahead of the show but confirms there will be new models in its large format printing range.

Richard Barrow, Senior Product Manager – Production LFP, says “We will unveil two new products at the show but will not give details at this stage. Visitors will be able to see the benefit Epson can offer by having control of the print engine, printhead and inks and how open minds and R&D can help us bring new ideas to the development of printers. We recognise that the printing industry needs productive and cost-effective solutions that are flexible and versatile in what they can do.”

Epson Edge Print software for S-series and F-series printers will be highlighted. This software supports Epson’s Precision Dot technology, including its halftone module, look-up tables and micro-weave combining to make an instantly noticeable difference to print quality. In addition, Epson is continuing to expand the range of available colour profiles to optimise print quality on the most commonly used media.

Epson will also reveal printing on new commercial materials, including faux leather.

Epson will introduce some new production grade media to fill a gap in the Epson portfolio of photo papers. It will be available in gloss and semigloss surfaces at 200gsm weight and is aimed at Epson T series and P series users producing photos and high end posters.

Richard Barrow says “Printers are looking for innovation in the digital inkjet technology available to them, but also applications that can offer customers new products and solutions. We believe our stand will give them plenty to think about, showing solutions that meet various budgets and different production environments. I urge visitors to come to our stand and to discuss ways of harnessing digital technology for future growth.”