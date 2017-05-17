EU launches smart textiles competition

According to the sources, a wearable technology project is offering up to EUR 2.4 million in funding to creative and technologically experts groups of people to develop the next generation of sustainable wearables and e-textile ideas.The program is seeking applications from teams of art, design, technology or engineering practitioners and businesses to co-develop compelling, ethical, innovative and sustainable solutions for wearable technology and e-textiles.

A total fund of EUR 2.4 million will offer 48 teams up to EUR 50,000 each in support via innovation vouchers and with input from mentors, experts and hubs across Europe to develop prototypes and help take ideas to market. The 48 prototypes will exemplify ethics and sustainability in wearable technology and e-textiles and will be exhibited at a final showcase event in late 2018.

Rendering to Dr Camille Baker, Reader at University of the Creative Arts “Our aim is to boost synergies between technology and the arts across Europe and highlight awareness of ethics in technology, using wearables and e-textiles to explore key issues such as personal data, ethics and sustainability in current technology use. Through this process WEAR Sustain will help pave the way towards a new generation of wearables and e-textiles that are more ethical, critical and aesthetic.”

Deliberated by Rachel Lasebikan, Senior Research and Innovation Manager at QMUL “This project represents such a rare opportunity for people and businesses in different sectors to collaborate and also access real financial support and expertise in areas such as prototyping, business and venturing.” Further added was that “We’re not looking for experts in wearables but to help get great ideas off the ground and, set a benchmark for ethics and sustainability in the technology field.”