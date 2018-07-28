eurolaser durable CO2 laser systems

eurolaser supplies modular CO 2 systems of up to 3.20 meters in width and length. eurolaser’s contactless laser cutting is flexible, clean, cost efficient and fast. It allows distortion free cutting and high precision and the processing is carried out in all directions regardless of the fabric structure. The amount of cleaning is reduced due to low dust generation.

The cut edges are melted by the thermal laser processing of technical synthetic textiles. The edges do not fringe when cur so they can be processed right away. The cut quality is constantly high and there is also no tool wear.

The eurolaser table concepts are individually configured and suitable for integration into industrial workflows 4.0. Depending on the processing material, laser sources of 60 to 600 watts are used. In addition to textile and plastics processing, eurolaser systems also offer a variety of interior and exterior applications in vehicle construction in a 24/7 operating mode.

In all eurolaser systems, suitable table solutions without fixation systems ensure the optimum position of the source materials fed. In order to ensure fully automatic laser cutting directly from the roll, a conveyor belt system and a winding unit for processed textiles was developed. A dedicated nesting software by eurolaser provides for automated waste minimization in advance.