European Union & Japan political agreement

Subsequent the declaration made earlier this month, by the European Union and Japan, about the political agreement on the main elements of an Economic Partnership Agreement between those two partners, the Japan Textile Federation (JTF) and the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) welcomed wholeheartedly those results and urged their respective authorities to implement as soon as possible the agreement for the benefit of their companies.

On 10th July, the Japanese and EU textile and clothing industries met in Brussels. The meeting was held to exchange views about the industry status from both sides. Further, the discussion was held on the relationships and the political conclusions of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Japan and Europe. During that meeting, both JTF and EURATEX reiterated their support to the agreement reached that should increase the opportunities for their companies to grab market openings with their innovations.

According to the president of EURATEX, Klaus Huneke; “Since the start of the discussions, the EU and Japanese textile and clothing industries worked together on tariffs and rules to ensure that the negotiators deliver the right framework for our products. Though we still need to see the details of the text of the agreement, we are confident that such ambitious and the industry driven deal will allow our companies to reap rapidly the benefits of this agreement.”

Supporting the negotiations, both industries issued two joint statements and provided suggestions for the possible areas of agreement of their product, both for tariffs and rules of origin. Both industries are greeting their authorities for having taken duly into account their proposals made during the negotiations to reach an agreement that should foster the textile and clothing bilateral relations.