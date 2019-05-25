Dornbirn Man-Made Fibers Congress 2019

September 11th -13th, 2019

Venue: Kulturhaus Dornbirn,

Rathauspl. 1, 6850 Dornbirn, Dornbirn, Austria

http://www.dornbirn-gfc.com

The Dornbirn Man-Made Fibers Congress, organized by the Austrian Man-made Fibers Institute will take place from 11th September to 13th September 2019 in Dornbirn, Austria. The conference will cover areas like downstream manufacturing stages is to serve as a generator of ideas and the basis for networking and learn more about the most recent innovations in the global fiber industry.

Contact Info:

Kolingasse 1/1/5

A-1090 Vienna,Austria

Tel: +43 1 319 2909 41

Fax: +43 1 319 2909 31

office@dornbirn-gfc.com