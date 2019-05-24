Home Events Intex South Asia 2019

Intex South Asia 2019

The biggest international textiles sourcing show of south asia
November 13-15, 2019
BMICH, Colombo SRI Lanka
November 17-18, 2019
Pan Pacific Sonargaon , Dhaka Bangladesh
June 18-20, 2020
BEC, Mumbai India

http://www.intexfair.com

Yarns
Acrylic, Blended, Brushed, Cabled, Carded, Coated, Combed, Cotton, Dyed, Elastic, Core, Fancy, Lace, Linen, Nylon, Organic, Polyester, Ring, Spun, Silk, Synthetic, Textured, Twisted, Wool, and many more.

Accessories
Buttonhole, Buttons, Cord, Elastic, Embroidery, Interlining, Labels, Motifs, Piping, Pocketing Fabric, Ribbons, Rivet, Rosettes, Sequins, Tapes, Threads, Toggles, Trimmings, Velcro, Zippers

Allied Services
Dyes & Chemicals, Testing and Certification, CAD/CAM systems and Software, Textile Design Studios, Trade & Forecast Agency, Textile / Apparel Solutions Provider  etc.

Fabrics
Acrylic, Art Silk, Batik, Blended, Chiffon, Corduroy, Cotton, Denim, Dyed, Embroidery, Fancy, Interlock, Jacquard, Jersey, Knitted, Linen, Netting, Nylon, Organza, Polyester, Printed, Silk  and many others.

Denims
Cotton Denim, Cross-hatch Denim, Denim Yarns, Dry Denim, Denim Accessories, Fashion Denim, Floc Coated Denim, Linen Denim, Raw Denim, Open End Denim, Poly Denim

Dyes & Chemicals
Dyestuff and Pigment, Basic Dye, Direct Dye, Reactive Dye, Sulphur Dye, Indigo Blue, Sulfureted Black, Organic Pigment, Printing Plasm, Color Dyestuff, Dye Intermediates

Contact Info:
Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt. Ltd.
309, Parvati Premises, Sun Mill Complex,
 Lower Parel (W), Mumbai – 400 013, India
+(91)-(22) 40376700 – 30
intexfair@worldexindia.com

