Intex South Asia 2019

The biggest international textiles sourcing show of south asia

November 13-15, 2019

BMICH, Colombo SRI Lanka

November 17-18, 2019

Pan Pacific Sonargaon , Dhaka Bangladesh

June 18-20, 2020

BEC, Mumbai India

http://www.intexfair.com

Yarns

Acrylic, Blended, Brushed, Cabled, Carded, Coated, Combed, Cotton, Dyed, Elastic, Core, Fancy, Lace, Linen, Nylon, Organic, Polyester, Ring, Spun, Silk, Synthetic, Textured, Twisted, Wool, and many more.

Accessories

Buttonhole, Buttons, Cord, Elastic, Embroidery, Interlining, Labels, Motifs, Piping, Pocketing Fabric, Ribbons, Rivet, Rosettes, Sequins, Tapes, Threads, Toggles, Trimmings, Velcro, Zippers



Allied Services

Dyes & Chemicals, Testing and Certification, CAD/CAM systems and Software, Textile Design Studios, Trade & Forecast Agency, Textile / Apparel Solutions Provider etc.

Fabrics

Acrylic, Art Silk, Batik, Blended, Chiffon, Corduroy, Cotton, Denim, Dyed, Embroidery, Fancy, Interlock, Jacquard, Jersey, Knitted, Linen, Netting, Nylon, Organza, Polyester, Printed, Silk and many others.

Denims

Cotton Denim, Cross-hatch Denim, Denim Yarns, Dry Denim, Denim Accessories, Fashion Denim, Floc Coated Denim, Linen Denim, Raw Denim, Open End Denim, Poly Denim

Dyes & Chemicals

Dyestuff and Pigment, Basic Dye, Direct Dye, Reactive Dye, Sulphur Dye, Indigo Blue, Sulfureted Black, Organic Pigment, Printing Plasm, Color Dyestuff, Dye Intermediates

Contact Info:

Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt. Ltd.

309, Parvati Premises, Sun Mill Complex,

Lower Parel (W), Mumbai – 400 013, India

+(91)-(22) 40376700 – 30

intexfair@worldexindia.com