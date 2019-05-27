Research , Innovation and science for engineering fabrics conference.

September 24-25, 2019

Venue: North Carolina State University | Raleigh, NC

https://www.riseconf.net

Accelerate new thinking with RISE®— INDA’s Research, Innovative & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference. See next applications and product development directions from science-based knowledge leaders. Experience two-days of in-depth technical exploration into “what’s next” and “what’s needed” from the most prescient leaders in materials research, and innovative science as applied to engineered fabrics. Source new ideas. Scout new technologies. Discover new market segments. Stimulate innovative ideas across the spectrum of engineered materials from 130+ science-based knowledge leaders for your future business.

Contact Info:

1100 Crescent Green, Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518

Phone: +1 919-459-370

Fax: +1 919-459-3701

Email: info@inda.org