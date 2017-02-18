3D Printing Europe

The next step for Additive Manufacturing

May 10-11, 2017.

Estrel Berlin Hotel & Convention Center,

Sonnenallee 225 12057,

Berlin, Germany.

www.idtechex.com

The exhibition will facilitate the world with the premier networking platform for a variety of opportunities to meet a high level of end users, system integrators and manufacturers from all parts of the world. The event expects representatives from more than 60 different countries from around the globe.

The conference attendees will be able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the state-of-the-art innovations in 3D printing and it’s convergence to the printed electronics. The end-users from across a range of application areas will report on their experiences and requirements. Also, the latest technological advances will be presented. Expected is to see more than 3000 attendees from 200+ exhibitors and with more than 225+ presentations.

Contact

Phone: (US)- +1 617 577 7890

(Europe and ROW)- +44 1223 812300

(Japan)- +81 90 1704 1184

Email: events@IDTechEx.com

Website: www.idtechex.com