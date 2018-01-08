8th European Conference on Protective Clothing Upcoming Generation

May 7-9, 2018
Venue: CITEVE-Technological Centre for the Textile and Clothing Industries of Portugal
Rua Fernando Mesquita, nº 2785,
4760-034 Vila Nova de Famalicão
http://www.ecpc2018.com/
A three-day conference, in the unique setting of Porto city, will bring together industry innovators, technology providers, researchers, clusters and other actors from the protective clothing industry sector from across Europe. The event will provide opportunities to explore, learn, share and do networking, through an attractive program of presentations, posters and discussion sessions.
The conference will embrace domains like integrated electronics/smart textiles, product safety, ergonomics, comfort, sustainability, regulatory aspects and, in addition to the regular ECPC/NOKOBETEF, a supplementary and important theme day dedicated to the needs of firefighters will contribute to the conference success.
Contact Organizers
CITEVE
Technological Centre for the Textile & Clothing Industries of Portugal
Rua Fernando Mesquita, nº 2785,
4760-034 Vila Nova de Famalicão
Tell : + 351 252 300300
Fax : + 351 252 300317
Email: info@ecpc2018.com
Website: www.ecpc2018.com