Aachen-Dresden-Denkendorf International Textile Conference

November 28-29, 2019

Venue: MARITIM Hotel – Internationales Congress Center

Dresden Ostra-Ufer 2 01067 Dresden / Germany

http://www.aachen-dresden-denkendorf.de/en/itc/

Current developments and products & market strategies & trends with a focus on digitalization, industry 4.0, flexibility and resource efficiency along the entire textile process chain.



Technical textiles: protective & functional textiles and textile membranes

Personal and property protection textiles

Novel membrane designs for textile civil engineering

Smart textile sensors and actuators

Testing, standardization, certification



New markets: fiber-reinforced materials & composites

High-performance materials and fibers

Textile 2D and 3D constructions

Machine development for textile manufacturing technologies and preforming

Modeling and simulation of structures and processes

Automated composite component manufacturing and testing technology

Applications (mechanical engineering, automobiles, wind turbines, aeronautics

Waste reduction/material efficiency and recycling

Institut für Textilmaschinen und Textile

Hochleistungswerkstofftechnik, TU Dresden

Dipl.-Ing. Annett Dörfel

01062 Dresden

+49 (0) 351 463393 – 21

add-itc-2019@mailbox.tu-dresden.de

Institut für Textilmaschinen und Textile Hochleistungswerkstofftechnik, TU Dresden

B. A. Jara Marder

01062 Dresden

+49 (0) 351 463393 – 10

add-itc-2019@mailbox.tu-dresden.de