Aachen-Dresden-Denkendorf International Textile Conference

November 28-29, 2019
Venue: MARITIM Hotel – Internationales Congress Center
Dresden Ostra-Ufer 2 01067 Dresden / Germany
Current developments and products & market strategies & trends with a focus on digitalization, industry 4.0, flexibility and resource efficiency along the entire textile process chain.
Technical textiles: protective & functional textiles and textile membranes
Personal and property protection textiles
Novel membrane designs for textile civil engineering
Smart textile sensors and actuators
Testing, standardization, certification
New markets: fiber-reinforced materials & composites
High-performance materials and fibers
Textile 2D and 3D constructions
Machine development for textile manufacturing technologies and preforming
Modeling and simulation of structures and processes
Automated composite component manufacturing and testing technology
Applications (mechanical engineering, automobiles, wind turbines, aeronautics
Waste reduction/material efficiency and recycling
