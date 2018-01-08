Asia Outdoor 2018

June 28- July 1, 2018
Venue: Nanjing International Expo Center
Nanjing, China.
http://www.asian-outdoor.com/
Asia Outdoor trade show has been successfully held as an international professional trade show since 2006, and has become an annual carnival for the outdoor industry. As the first professional outdoor exhibition in Asia, Asia Outdoor has captured worldwide attention. Asia Outdoor exhibitions have established Asia Outdoor Industry Award, Running Village, Water Sports Village, Mountain Village, as well as Outdoor Club Home.
Contact Organizer
Nanjing Ningfei International Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Room 6036, Science & Technology Center,
222 Middle Jiangdong Road,
Nanjing, 210019, China
Tel: +86-25-86891092
Visitor Service: +86-25-66925145
Website: www.asian-outdoor.com