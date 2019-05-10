19th World Textile Conference of Autex (Autex 2019)

AUTEX 2019 Conference the latest advancements in textiles

June 11-15,2019

Venue: Ghent Belgium

www.autex.org

AUTEX was established in 1994, represents an association in which about 40 members (universities) from all over the world exchange information and knowledge about textiles and textile related matters at the highest level.

Education is key and related to education is research, guaranteeing that students optimally benefit from the latest developments in science and technology which make them ready for a leading role in the industry and society of the 21st century.

At the same time, AUTEX celebrates its 25th anniversary. In addition “Textiles” at Ghent University will be proud to have covered an impressive 90 years!

During the AUTEX 2019 Conference the latest advancements in textiles (and clothing) will be under the spotlight and will show the dynamism and multidisciplinarity of textiles today. The title “Textiles at the Crossroads” speaks for itself.

Contact Information:

AUTEX2019@semico.be

Tel +32 9 233 86 60

Fax +32 9 233 85 97