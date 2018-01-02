Conference on Emerging Trends in Knitting

Focuses on emerging trends in textile industry
February 7-8, 2018.
Venue: National Textile University,
Faisalabad, Pakistan.
https://ntu.edu.pk/etk/
The conference aims to enhance interaction between researchers and professionals working in the field of Knitting. Decision making authorities from the textile industry including the CEOs, machine manufacturers, government personages, industrialists and technical experts will be attending this conference. At the same time some international dignitaries are also expected to join.
Contact event organizers
Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid
Conference Chair
Tell: +92 333 65 88 356
Tell: +92341 750 8375
Email: etk@ntu.edu.pk
Website: https://ntu.edu.pk/