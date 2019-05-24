DPS World 2019

Pakistan’s Only exhibition for Digital printing and signage industry.



October 15-17,2019

Venue: Expo Centre, Lahore Pakistan

https://dps-world.com/

DPS World is well on its way to become Pakistan premier exhibition for digital printing and signage industry. It is a dedicated platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, users and solutions providers. The 5th edition will takes place at Lahore Expo Centre from 15th -17th October 2019.

DPS World provides an ultimate platform for consistently evolving industry of digital printing, graphic imaging and signage where visitors and exhibitors correlate with printing manufacturers and producers, technologists, graphic architects, latest industry trends, design houses and interior designers surrounded by marketing and media professionals.

With boundless opportunities, DPS WORLD offers a wide and exquisite range of advanced equipment’s to cater business needs and new techniques to match the pace and grow in the ever-changing market trends.

Contact Info:

302, 3rd Floor, Clifton Centre Block-5

Clifton Karachi Pakistan.

Phone: +92 21 35810637-39

Email: info@dps-world.com

Website: www.dps-world.com