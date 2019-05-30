September 11-13, 2019.

venue: Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa

https://www.fespaafrica.com/

FESPA Africa 2019 will be hosted at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. There will be over 6000 print professionals that will be exhibiting. The exhibition, taking place alongside Africa Print, provides the Sub-Saharan printing community with the chance to see the full gamut of digital printing innovation and more.

The features will include the Speed Wrap Challenge, CorelDRAW advanced workshop, Textile Experience workshop and T-Shirt and Bag Printing workshops.

Attendees will be able to view the latest developments in wide format digital printing, textile printing, screen printing, garment decoration, and signage, as well as commercial digital printing machinery and supplies.

1.One complete event solution for the digital printing community – form textile and garment printing, to wide format digital print to digital signage and LED’s

2. A comprehensive display of the latest product solutions from over 100 exhibitors

3. Innovative ideas to enhance your business performance and profitability

4. Programme of high quality educational content to attract print solution providers

5. Delivery of thought‐provoking issues from international experts

6. Expertise and knowledge from a global federation and two market‐leading exhibition organisers

Contact Info:

E: info@fespa.com

T: +44 1737 240788

F: +44 1737 233734

www.fespa.com