FESPA Eurasia 2019

December 5-8, 2019.

Venue: Istanbul Fuar Merkezi IFM Hall 9-10-11

Yeşilköy Mah. Atatürk Cad. No: 5/5, Bakırköy, 34149

İstanbul,Turkey

https://eurasia.fespa.com

FESPA Eurasia is the leading B2B event for the print and signage industry held annually in İstanbul. More than 120 companies will be present and over 9.000 professionals will attend from more than 81 countries.

FESPA Eurasia includes large format digital printing, screen printing, textile printing, signage, car wrapping, 3D printing, commercial printing, display, LED, print and signage software, consumables and more.

The next edition of FESPA Eurasia will take place at the new location, IFM Istanbul, between 5-8 December 2019 showcasing most up to date technology and applications to equip visitors helping to grow their businesses.

FESPA Eurasia is organised by FESPA, the global federation and the centre of knowledge of the print industry, whose experience is over 55 years. In partnership with ARED, the Signage Association of Turkey, both print and signage technologies will be presented with the very latest solutions. FESPA’s global reach alongside with ARED’s domestic connections make FESPA Eurasia the perfect place to expand your business across the Eurasia Region.

Contact Info:

Contact the team:

TEL: +44 (0) 1737 240 788

Sales: info@fespa.com

Other: marketing@fespa.com

www.fespa.com