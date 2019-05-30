FESPA Mexico 2019

The largest exhibition specialized in printing.

August 22-24, 2019

Venue: Centro citibanamex conscript 311.

Colonia lomas de sotelo.

Miguel hidalgo delegation.

11200. city of mexico

https://mexico.fespa.com

FESPA Mexico is the largest exhibition of the graphic arts industry in Mexico and Latin America that provides visitors with the latest developments in technology, solutions and practical concepts on trends.

We invite you to attend FESPA Mexico from August 22nd to 24th, 2019.

As our greatest show of all time, this year we will have more educational content, we will host festive events to establish relationships, exclusive competencies and provide more business opportunities than ever before.

Join industry professionals with similar interests to see exclusive product launches, live demonstrations of state-of-the-art technology and be at the forefront of innovation in the graphic arts industry.

Whether you’re interested in attending to acquire new equipment, develop valuable business relationships or simply take a look at the latest market trends, FESPA Mexico promises to exceed your expectations.

Contact:

TEL: +52 55 5203 5029 or +52 55 8311 6100

email: mercadotecnia@fespa.com

www.fespa.com