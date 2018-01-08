FILTECH 2018

March 13-15, 2018
Venue: KoelnMesse – Hall 11.1
Deutz-Mülheimer-Str. 35
50679 Cologne, Germany
FILTECH is one of the largest and most important filtration events worldwide. The exhibition is a must for all those concerned with designing, improving, purchasing, selling or researching filtration and separation equipment and services. FILTECH is the international platform and solution provider for all industries covering every market segment.
Contact Organizers
For Exhibiting:
Jens Chittka – jens@filtech.de
For Visitors:
Suzanne Abetz – info@filtech.de
Tell: +49 (0)2132 93 57 60
Website: www.filtech.de