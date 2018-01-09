Filtration 2018 International Conference & Exposition

October 2-4, 2018
Venue: Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia,
PA 19107, United States
http://www.inda.org/events/filt18/
INDA’s Filtration 2017 International Conference & Exposition reinforced the strength and importance of this vibrant market segment as more than 1,400 participated. Professionals came to Filtration 2017 seeking the latest industry knowledge during the robust conference program and the 160-plus attendees filling the conference room to hear from leading expert presenters were not disappointed, organizers say.
Contact Organizers
INDA
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 919-459-3726
Email: tleatham@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org