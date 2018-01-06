Functional Textile & Clothing Conference

February 9-11, 2018
Venue: Indian Institute of Technology
Delhi, India.
http://www.ftc2018.org/
The conference serves as an interdisciplinary platform for leading academic scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and market stakeholders to share recent scientific developments, cutting edge technologies, innovations, trends, concerns, challenges and opportunities in the field of functional and smart textiles and clothing.
Conference Organizer
Dr (Ms) Deepti Gupta
Department of Textile Technology
IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas,
New Delhi – 110016, India
Tel: +91-11-26591760, 26591417
Cell: +91 9810854239
Email: deepti@textile.iitd.ac.in
Website: www.ftc2018.org