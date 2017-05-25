GTex Global Expo

An international B2B Textile Machinery Brand Expo

August 11-13, 2017

Venue: Expo Centre Lahore, Pakistan

http://www.gtexglobal.com/

Gtex B2B Textile Machine Brands Expo, one of the largest & successful of its kind in the region. After a continuous efforts & developments of 16 years, it is one of the world’s best sourcing platform in Pakistan in which all major International Brands participate. Global Enterprise is the organizer having head office in Karachi & International Office in UK, which are engaged in Multiple Fairs & Conferences of B2B & B2C of International level with its pioneered, leading & # 1 marketing & management team, having last 20 Year’s Experience in Event Management. Winner of “Brand of the Year Award”.

The Karachi event will be held from January 26-28, 2018 at Expo Centre, Karachi.