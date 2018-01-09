Hygienix 2018

The Premier Event for Absorbent Hygiene & Personal Care Markets
November 5-8, 2018
Venue: Loews Portofino Bay Hotel,
5601 Universal Blvd.,
Orlando, FL, USA
The leading event for the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets will focus its educational conference, tabletop exhibitions, and training on innovative products that can help improve the lives of consumers of all ages from infants to senior citizens.
Hygienix will provide attendees with opportunities to connect with more than 500 global business leaders shaping the industry, including many who work in technical roles. Last year’s event featured 24 presentations, two panel discussions and more than 15 hours of scheduled face-to-face informal breakfasts, coffee breaks and receptions, as well as tabletop displays.
Contact Organizers
INDA
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 919-459-3726
Email: tleatham@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org