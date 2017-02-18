ICE USA 2017

April 25-27, 2017.

Orange County Convention Center North

Hall A

9400 Universal Boulevard

Orlando, Florida, USA

www.ice-x-usa.com

ICE USA is organized by Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc. It is a dedicated event for the conversion of paper, film, foil, non-woven and other flexible web-based materials in America. The event provides an opportunity to the attendees to review the first-hand machinery, manufacturing solutions, and technology. The event will be attendees from around the globe who are looking for new business opportunities.

Contact:

Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc

641 West Lake Street

Suite 405

Chicago, IL 60661

Tel: +1 312 809 9260

Toll-free: 866-899-4728

Email: exhibit@ice-x-usa.com

website: www.ice-x-usa.com