ICE USA 2017

April 25-27, 2017.
Orange County Convention Center North
Hall A
9400 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, Florida, USA
www.ice-x-usa.com
ICE USA is organized by Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc. It is a dedicated event for the conversion of paper, film, foil, non-woven and other flexible web-based materials in America. The event provides an opportunity to the attendees to review the first-hand machinery, manufacturing solutions, and technology. The event will be attendees from around the globe who are looking for new business opportunities.
Contact:
Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc
641 West Lake Street
Suite 405
Chicago, IL 60661
Tel: +1 312 809 9260
Toll-free: 866-899-4728
Email: exhibit@ice-x-usa.com
