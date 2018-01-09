September 25-26, 2018
Venue: 1100 Crescent Green Dr,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518, USA
INDA’s Elementary Nonwovens Training Course is designed for professionals who are new to nonwovens. Led by an industry and nonwoven expert, the course uses personal instruction, visual aids, industry samples, and plant production videos to teach the essentials.
Attendees will gain a broad overview and be able to appreciate the diversity of nonwovens and use the nomenclature with confidence. The course includes fibre information, production methods, nonwoven attributes and differences, the value of finishes, world trends, and outlooks. Organisers invite attendees to gain the versatile and flexible business training to improve:
– Engineered fabrics knowledge
– Career opportunities
– Organisational development
– Industry connections
The course is designed for professionals new to the nonwovens industry, including administrative; business development; division management; executives; finance and accounting; human resources; legal; marketing and sales; purchase and supply chain.
