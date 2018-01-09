INDA’s Filter Media Training Course

October 2-3, 2018
Venue: Pennsylvania Convention Center,
Philadelphia, PA, USA
http://www.inda.org/education/filter-media-training.php
This course is for those desiring to learn more about the development, testing, and application of nonwovens in filtration. The course provides a great overview of existing and emerging technologies in nonwovens and their applications in the filtration industry.
Topics in this insightful course include:
– Melt-blown, spun-bond, wet-laid, needle-punched technologies for air filter media
– Principles of liquid filter media
– Choosing nano-fibres and how they are produced
– Recent developments in nano-fibres for air and liquid filter media
– Major segments, standards, and testing in liquid filter media
Contact Organizers
INDA
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 919-459-3726
Email: tleatham@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org