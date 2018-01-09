INDA’s Intermediate Nonwovens Training Course

Advanced Courses of the Professional Development
July 10-13, 2018
Venue: INDA Headquarters.
1100 Crescent Green Drive #115
Cary, NC 27518 United States
Designed for industry professionals with nonwovens experience or a technical background, this new 3.5-day course is a bridge between INDA’s Elementary Nonwovens Training Course and the Advanced Courses of the Professional Development Series. Attendees will learn how to select the correct technology to meet product performance and attribute requirements.
The course includes the fundamental chemical and physical make up of nonwovens, the properties of materials used in making them, and the manufacturing processes used to produce them.
This educational course is aimed at making professionals and their organizations more successful by providing:
– Advanced nonwovens knowledge
– In-depth understanding of processes, technologies, chemistries, and raw materials
– Expanded business options for branded and private label products
– Enhanced professional and personal growth
Contact Organizers
INDA
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 919 459 3726
Website: www.inda.org