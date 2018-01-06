INDA’s Introduction to Spunbond and Meltblown

February 6-9 2018
Venue: NC State University
The Nonwovens Institute
1020 Main Campus Drive, Raleigh
This course is designed for professionals with engineering, technical or textile degree, and a minimum of one-year experience with engineered fabrics. It provides a comprehensive understanding of spun-bond and melt-blown processes including raw material selection, basic science knowledge, testing, and the characterization used to create end use products.
Attendees will gain insight into the nonwoven fabrics industry with market forecasts and will learn the significant role these engineered fabrics play in industry – all while creating incredible fabrics using NWI’s state-of-the-art facilities. Topics covered include:
– Polymer properties and fibre formation, including bi-component fibres
– Polymers used in spun-bond and melt-blown fabrics
– Processes and products
– Composites and laminates
– Converting techniques
– Tests and evaluation
Contact Organizer
1100 Crescent Green, Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 00 919-459-3700
Fax: 00 919-459-3701
Email: info@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org