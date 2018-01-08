INDA’s WIPES Academy

June 4-5, 2018
Venue: Sheraton Grand Chicago
301 East North Water Street
Chicago, IL 60611, USA.
http://www.inda.org/education/WIPES-academy.php
Co-located with WOW 2018, this course is designed for professionals with at least two years of basic nonwoven fabrics knowledge or professionals who have completed the INDA Elementary Nonwovens Training Course.
The WIPES Academy is led by industry expert, Rob Johnson, PE, of Smith, Johnson & Associates. Johnson has more than 35 years of nonwovens experience. Throughout his career, Johnson has been heavily involved with technology assessment, materials development, strategic planning, and competitive intelligence. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and is a registered professional engineer in multiple states.
According to INDA, in this unique course, designed for the entire wipes supply chain, attendees will:
– Acquire fundamental wipes knowledge
– Learn basic wipes design, manufacturing, and applications
– Gain insights into market trends, and
– Gain a fresh understanding of potential new product areas
