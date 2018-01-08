May 23-24, 2018
Venue: Sheraton Roma Hotel & Conference Center
Rome, Italy
https://www.edana.org/education-events/conferences-and-symposia/event-detail/international-nonwovens-symposium-2018/
Attracting top level speakers and highly qualified professionals from across the nonwovens and related industries, the 2018 International Nonwovens Symposium is the leading European event to learn about the industry developments and network with your colleagues.
