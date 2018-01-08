Introduction to textile technology

March 5-7, 2018
Venue: TBC, Manchester, M1 1AA
This course gives a wide introduction to textile manufacturing, from fibres to yarns to fabrics, both woven, knitted and nonwoven through to the dyeing, printing and finishing and will be of huge value to all those involved with textiles, fashion, retail, buying, selection and merchandising.
Course agenda
Day 1 – Fibres and Yarns
Day 2 -Weaving, Warp & weft knitting and Nonwoven fabrics
Day 3 – Dyeing & finishing and Fabric testing & analysis
Contact Organizers
The Textile Institute
8th Floor, St James’ Buildings,
79 Oxford Street, Manchester, M1 6FQ UK
Tell: +44(0)161 237 1188
Email: tiihq@textileinst.org.uk
Website: www.textileinstitute.org