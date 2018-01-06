ISPO Beijing 2018

January 24-27, 2018
Venue: The China National Convention Center
No. 7, East Tianchen Road, Chaoyang District
Beijing, China.
https://www.ispo.com/en/beijing
The trade fair showcases key innovations from the fields of outdoor, action sports, and skiing, and presents the latest trends in sports fashion, fabrics and fibres across an exhibition space of more than 40,000 square meters at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.
In its previous edition, ISPO Beijing closed with 728 brands and 40,000 visitors and secured the position as the most important platform for sports business in Asia, according to organizers.
Contact organizers
Majka Patuzzi
Exhibition Manager
ISPO Beijing & ISPO Shanghai
Tell: +49 89 949-20144
Email: majka.patuzzi@messe-muenchen.de
Website: www.ispo.com