ISPO Munich 2018

January 28-31, 2018
Venue: Messe München exhibition grounds
https://www.ispo.com/munich
More than 2,700 exhibitors will be presenting their latest sports products from segments such as Snowsports, Outdoor, Health & Fitness, Urban and Teamsports at the Messe München exhibition grounds. The 16 halls are divided into eight segments: Snowsports, Outdoor, Health & Fitness, Urban, Teamsports, Vision, Trends, Innovation & Industry Services, Manufacturing & Suppliers.
Contact organizers
Majka Patuzzi
Exhibition Manager ISPO Beijing & ISPO Shanghai
Tell: +49 89 949-20144
Tell: +49 89 949-9720144
Email: majka.patuzzi@messe-muenchen.de
Website: www.ispo.com