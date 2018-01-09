ISPO Shanghai 2018

The platform for innovation, marketing, networking and communication for China’s sports market
July 5-7, 2018
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre
https://www.ispo.com/en/shanghai
ISPO Shanghai is the perfect platform for sports brands and retailers to connect and contribute to the hungry Asian sports market. By merging tradition and innovation, the trade show creates a unique opportunity for international sports business professionals.
Contact Organizers
Majka Patuzzi
Exhibition Manager ISPO Beijing & ISPO Shanghai
Tell: +49 89 949-20144
Tell: +49 89 949-9720144
Email: majka.patuzzi@messe-muenchen.de
Website: www.ispo.com