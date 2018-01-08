iTechStyle Summit 2018

A platform to globalize the research
February 28- March 2, 2018
Venue: Cruise Terminal, Port of Leixões
Porto, Portugal
http://www.itechstylesummit.pt/
The iTechStyle Summit, organised by CITEVE – Technological Centre for the Textile and Clothing Industry of Portugal in collaboration with Associação Selectiva Moda and scientific coordination of University of Minho – Centre for Textile Science and Technology, is expected to bring together industry innovators, technology providers, researchers, clusters and other actors from the textile and clothing sector from across Europe. An event full of opportunities to explore, learn, share, and of course network.
Conference areas include:
– digitisation and de-materialisation of textile manufacture
– sustainability and circular economy
– new advanced materials, fibres and structures
– novel applications of textile based materials
Some of the conference topics that will be covered during the event include: functionalisation, responsive materials, 3D structures, prototypes’ dematerialisation, textile based composites, biomaterials, and performance measuring methods.
Contact Organizers
Rua Fernando Mesquita, nº 2785
4760-034 Vila Nova de Famalicão
Tell: +351 252 300 300
Email: info@itechstylesummit.pt
Email: citeve@citeve.pt
Website: www.itechstylesummit.pt