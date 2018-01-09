ITMA Asia + CITME 2018

October 26-30, 2018
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Centre,
Shanghai, China
http://www.itmaasia.com/
It is a large showcase of innovative solutions for textile makers that supports of all the major trade associations. More than 1,300 exhibitors take part in the show, which is visited by 100,000 trade visitors from all sectors of the global textile industry.
The last edition of the event registered a visitorship of over 100,000 from 102 countries and regions. A total of 1,673 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, which covered over 170,000 sqm of gross exhibition space.
Contact Organizers
ITMA Services Pte. Ltd.
73 Ubi Road 1,
#08-48 Oxley BizHub 1
Singapore 408733, Singapore
Tel: +65 68499368
Email: itmaasiacitme@itma.com
Website: www.itmaasia.com