JEC WORLD 2017

March 14–16, 2017.

Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre,

Paris, France.

www.jeccomposites.com

The event invites the world to join the largest composite show that covers the entire composite value chain from raw material to processed final product. The challenges explored by the event includes; environment, sustainability, Industry 4.0., innovation, prospective, knowledge, and trends.

The event is divided into 6 different sessions with more than 45 speakers and 35+ plus presentations. The planned conference session will supplement the technical content from the presentations with concrete examples and the possibility of having a privileged contact with the visited companies.

