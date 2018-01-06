Home Events The London Textile Fair 2018

The London Textile Fair 2018

18
January 10-11, 2018
Venue: The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street,
Islington, N1 0QH-London
http://thelondontextilefair.co.uk/textiles/

TLTF offers buyers, distributors, and designers the opportunity to view a large range of textiles from the most prestigious textile mills in Europe – all under one roof, showing at The Business Design Centre, Islington.

Exhibitor categories include:
    – Cotton
    – Shirting
    – Jersey
    – Silk
    – Outerwear
    – Rainwear
    – Coated Fabric
    – Printed Fabrics
    – Wool
    – Worsteds
    – Linens
    – Tweed
    – Fancies
    – Flannel
    – Synthetics
    – Technical

Contact Organizer
Textile Events, 8 Gisburn Road,
London N8 7BS
T: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
M: +44 (0)7860 887447
Website: www.thelondontextilefair.co.uk

