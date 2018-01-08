Materials Research Exchange 2018

March 12-13, 2018
Venue: Business Design Centre,
Upper Street, London, UK
http://mre2018.co.uk/
The Materials Research Exchange exhibition and conference provides a platform to help develop commercial success of UK-generated materials innovation. Organised by KTN, Innovate UK and EPSRC and supported by DSTL, MRE ’18 which takes place from 12-13 March 2018 at the Business Design Centre, London, will be the UK’s biggest and finest materials innovation event of the year.
Contact Organizers
KTN London
Unit 218, Business Design Centre,
Upper Street, Islington,
London N1 0QH
Tell: 03333 403250
Email: enquiries@ktn-uk.org
Website: ktn-uk.co.uk