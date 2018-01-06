Middle East & North Africa Nonwovens Symposium 2018

February 6-7, 2018
Venue: Park Hyatt Hotel, Dubai
United Arab Emirates
https://www.edana.org/education-events/conferences-and-symposia/event-detail/mena-symposium-2018/
This 2-day conference and tabletop exhibition seeks to engage businesses from the region, and support the harmonization of trade and regulatory activities within these markets, to answer the needs of members across the region, and provide a forum for companies from both the Middle East and across Europe and the globe to meet and do business. The conference will feature expert speakers from leading governmental and non-governmental organizations, top regional and global companies, presenting important trends and developments in:
– Hygiene
– Medical
– Construction
– Geotextiles
– Filtration
– Sustainability
– Industrial applications
– Trends in raw materials
– Consumer and market insights
– Regulatory, trade and customs
Contact Organizers
Seán Kerrigan
Communications & Media Relations Executive
Tell: +32 2 740 18 16
Email: sean.kerrigan@edana.org
website: www.edana.org