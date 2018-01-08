Nonwoven Tech Asia 2018

June 6-8, 2018
Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre,
Mumbai, India.
http://www.nonwoventechasia.com/
The event is a common platform for the nonwovens industry players, be it nonwoven fabrics manufacturers, traders, distributors, machinery suppliers, nonwoven converters, raw material suppliers of nonwoven industry, top buyers, research institutes, renowned associations, or government bodies. Organised annually, the show is an excellent platform to display, promote and create awareness.
Contact Organizers
Radeecal Communications
402, 4th Floor, “Optionz” Complex,
Opp. IDFC BANK,
Off C.G Road,
Ahmedabad-380009, Gujarat – INDIA.
Mr Jigar Chotalia
Tell: 0091 91734 40725
Email: sales@nonwoventechasia.com
website: www.nonwoventechasia.com